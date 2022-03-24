Civic body to set up four auto markets in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 23

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), will set up four auto markets to deal with the issue of congestion and traffic jam in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

The sites have been identified for three auto markets and the work is being done to identify the site for the fourth auto market. “We have decided to establish four auto markets. One each auto market will come up in Chandpur Colony, Gadhauli village and Gulab Nagar. The site is being identified for the fourth auto market,” said Madan Chauhan, Mayor.

In a programme held by Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Auto Rickshaw/E-Rickshaw Welfare Association in the Mayor’s honour for giving an office to the association in the newly set up vending zone of Yamunanagar, Madan Chauhan told The Tribune that a tender had been called to set up an auto market in Chandpur.

The programme was also attended by Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma, district president of BJP Rajesh Sapra and coordinator of State Road Safety Council, Sushil Arya.

The Mayor further said total 100-110 shops would be constructed in Chandpur Colony of Yamunanagar auto market, but in the first phase, 21 shops would be constructed here. According to information, one auto market will also be set up on six-and-a-half acre in Gadhauli village of Yamunanagar, where 180 shops will be constructed.

Besides, one more auto market will be developed on eight-and-a-half acre in Gulab Nagar Colony of Jagadhri.

“We are identifying a site in Jagadhri, where thefourth auto market will be set up,” added Madan Chauhan. According to information, more than 500 shops and workshops of motor mechanics are situated in the twin cities.

Most of the mechanics have allegedly encroached alongside roads keeping dumped cars, spare parts and repair items leading to congestion on roads. Besides, several roads, including Rampura, Laldwara and Tejli roads often witness traffic jam every day.

According to information, Rampura Colony of Yamunanagar is the hub of shops and workshops of motor mechanics. Residents of this area under the banner of the Green Park Rampura Welfare Society had threatened to boycott the Assembly elections of 2019 following the problem being faced by the residents of this area due to encroachments by motor mechanics.

