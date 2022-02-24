Civic body to take action against shopkeepers using plastic bags

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 23

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will take action against shopkeepers, who are using the banned single-use plastic carry bags.

Mayor Madan Chauhan and Commissioner of the MCYJ Dhirendra Khadgata have asked the officials concerned to start a drive soon in all 22 wards of the MCYJ, so that no shopkeeper, especially street vendors and hawkers, can make use of the single-use plastic carry bags in twin cities.

They also asked the officials to prepare a list of wholesalers, who were stocking and selling single-use plastic carry bags.

“We want to ensure a plastic-free environment in the twin cities. Therefore, we have asked the officials concerned of the MCYJ to start a drive against shopkeepers, who are using single-use plastic carry bags and wholesalers, who are stocking and selling such plastic carry bags,” said Dhirendra Khadgata.

He said besides taking action against the violators, they would carry out an awareness campaign also against the use of single-use plastic carry bags. According to information, a number of shopkeepers, especially street vendors and hawkers, can be seen using the banned single-use plastic carry bags in all markets of the twin cities.

A rehriwala (vegetable and fruit seller) said people chose to use plastic bags for buying fruits and vegetables.

“Most customers insist on carry bags to carry fruits and vegetables. If, we refuse them, they go to other rehriwalas/vendors. Therefore, we are forced to use carry bags to pack fruits and vegetables,” said a rehriwala.

Mayor Madan Chauhan said the single-use plastic carry bags were thrown either in open spaces or in the garbage by the people after using them.

“The plastic carry bags, which are thrown after being used, cause harm to the environment and pose health hazards to stray cattle that eat these with other eatable items,” said Chauhan. He said they were spreading awareness among shopkeepers and people to shift to eco-friendly carry bags. “We are advising the shopkeepers and customers to use cloth bags,” said Chauhan.

To begin campaign in 22 wards

