Civic body to take over 38 sealed shops; have not paid Rs2 cr rent

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 6

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has decided to take possession of 38 shops, which were sealed recently for non-payment of outstanding rent of about Rs 2 crore.

After taking possession, the MCYJ will auction items kept inside the said shops to recover its pending rent.

According to information, the authorities of the MCYJ gave final notices to owners of the sealed shops yesterday and asked them to deposit the outstanding rent within seven days.

Through the notices, the shopkeepers were warned if they failed to pay the outstanding rent to the MCYJ within the stipulated period of seven days, their shops would be taken into possession and items kept inside the shops would be auctioned to recover rent.

“The MCYJ has issued final notices to the owners of 38 sealed shops. They have been asked to pay the rent within seven days. If they do not pay the rent within seven days, their shops shall be taken into possession and the articles kept inside the shops will be auctioned to recover the rent,” said Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner of MCYJ.

There are 1,650 shops of the MCYJ in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The shopkeepers have to pay rent to the MCYJ every month, but a number of them do not pay the rent regularly.

According to the information, the MCYJ had sealed several shops for non-payment of outstanding rent in the recent past.

The owners of a number of them paid the rent and the seal of their shops were opened. However, the owners of 38 sealed shops were yet to pay the rent.