Civic body to take steps to tackle stray cattle menace

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 26

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, will take steps to tackle the stray cattle and stray dog menace in the twin cities. The MC authorities have decided to construct a gaushala and undertake dog sterilisation drive to deal with the menace.

The gaushala will be constructed on over 14 acres of land in Sasauli village, and tenders will soon be floated for sterilising stray dogs in every ward of the MC.

The decision was taken during a review meeting, held under the chairmanship of Mayor Madan Chauhan, attended by Commissioner Ayush Sinha and other MC officials in Yamunanagar.

“We want a permanent solution to end the menace therefore, 14 acres of land has been identified in Sasauli village to construct a gaushala. Besides, the MC has decided to float tenders worth Rs 20 lakh in each ward for the dog sterilisation drive,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

The MC will undertake development works worth Rs 11 lakh in each ward. To solve the problem of drinking water supply in Kamla Nagar, a tubewell will be installed at the colony park.

“Any company, agency or contractor, who fails to start the work even after six months of the allotment of tender would be blacklisted. Besides, if negligence of the officials concerned comes to the fore in this connection, action will be taken against them as well,” said Chauhan.