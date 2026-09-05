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Home / Haryana / Civic body to upgrade two parks in Yamunanagar’s Model Town

Civic body to upgrade two parks in Yamunanagar’s Model Town

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:39 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani lay the foundation stone for renovation work of a park in Yamunanagar.
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The Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) is continuously carrying out development works in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

In this series of development works, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani laid the foundation stone of the construction work, renovation work and beautification of two parks in Model Town, falling under Ward Number 8 in Yamunanagar at a cost of Rs 15.13 lakh. They inaugurated both the development works by breaking coconuts on Saturday.

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Arora said development work in the city was being accelerated. “Parks are an important part of any city’s beauty and healthy environment. The development of these two parks will benefit the residents and enhance the beauty of the Model Town area of Yamunanagar,” he said.

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He added the government and the Municipal Corporation were working together to give a new direction to the city’s development.

Suman Bahamani announced Rs 7.30 lakh would be spent on the renovation and refurbishment of the park behind the Jain Sthanak in Model Town. She further said the park located at Tubewell Number 5, near the Santpura Gurudwara, would also be renovated and beautified at a cost of Rs 7.83 lakh.

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“By improving the necessary facilities in both parks, efforts will be made to provide a clean, beautiful and comfortable environment for the residents,” she said adding the Municipal Corporation’s primary objective was to ensure equal development in every ward of twin cities.

“The development of these parks will provide residents with a better place to take morning and evening walks and children with a better place to play. The Municipal Corporation is also focusing on strengthening civic amenities along with beautifying the city. There will be no compromise on the quality of development projects,” the Mayor said. On this occasion, Municipal Councillor Vibhor Pahuja, BJP leaders Girish Puri, Krishan Garg, Mohit Gera, Mohit Maniktala, Anurag Jain and Junior Engineer Ajay Kumar were present.

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