Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC turns to technology to stop garbage disposal in open

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 19

The Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri has installed hidden cameras at several areas where people throw garbage in open.

The civic body has identified 262 such garbage points in twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and cleaned the garbage points recently under a special garbage collection drive.

“We have identified 262 points where people used to throw garbage in open. First of all, we got those garbage points cleaned properly. Now, we are monitoring a number of such points using hidden cameras,” said Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of the MC.

He said the people, who would be caught on camera throwing garbage at open spaces, would be challaned.

After collecting garbage from open plots and other places, the MC has now started a special cleanliness drive to remove construction and demolition material from twin cities. “On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, we have started a special drive to clean heaps of construction and demolition material (waste building material) to make twin cities clean and beautiful,” said AMC Kumar. The AMC said he along with other officials of the MC was regularly visiting different areas of the twin cities to monitor sanitation work.

He added that directions had been issued to chief sanitary inspectors to strengthen cleanliness system in their areas.

