Civic body’s SDO, JE booked for graft

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 21

The police have booked a case against an Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and Junior Engineer (JE) of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) in connection with a complaint of alleged corruption.

Revealing this, a spokesperson of the Police Department said the accused identified as Sumer Singh (SDO) and Amarpal, JE, working in the MCF, had allegedly taken Rs 2.50 lakh from one Navneet Sethi, the complainant, in connection with the building plan approval in 2019. He said while the complainant filed a case in the court after he failed to get the work done, a case under Sections 420, 406 and 120- B of the IPC has been filed against both officials on the directions of the court. According to details, the complainant, who is a builder, had contacted the accused for getting approvals of two flats built by him in 2019 in Sector 21-D. It is revealed that while Sumer Singh who was JE at that time got promoted to SDO in 2021, the other accused also got promoted as JE last year. The inquiry has been marked to the in-charge, Police Post, Sector 21–D after registration of a case, it is revealed. —