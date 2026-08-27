Civic collapse BJP’s fault: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said BJP has completely ruined Gurugram, the ‘Millennium City’ developed by the Congress.

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“During the Congress government’s tenure, it was transformed into a modern, world-class IT hub, but the BJP has turned it into a vast expanse of water. Even a spell of light rain leaves roads, streets and residential colonies submerged. The sewerage system collapses entirely,” he said.

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“Twelve years is a long time, enough to establish an entirely new city, yet the BJP has failed to even manage the infrastructure of a city that was already modern and well-established,” he stated.