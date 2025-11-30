Civil Judge to act as tribunal for inquiries into civic body election petitions

The Haryana Government has appointed Civil Judge (Senior Division) in each district as the one-man tribunal for conducting inquiries in respect of election petitions relating to the municipal corporations within their respective jurisdiction.
Vikas Gupta, Secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, issued the order in this respect under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election
Rules, 1994.
