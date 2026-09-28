Civil rights activists seek scrapping of special intensive revision of electoral rolls at Rohtak seminar

Doubts surrounding the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, deletion and addition of voters, and the need for wider electoral reforms took centre stage at a state-level seminar held at Matu Ram Community Centre on Sunday. The seminar brought together retired IAS officers, academics, political representatives and civil rights activists, with speakers calling for greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Former IAS officer TK Sharma inaugurated the seminar, while Prof Mahavir Jaglan of Kurukshetra University presented a research paper on the SIR process which is currently underway in Haryana.

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As the keynote speaker, civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad alleged that the SIR exercise, which began in June 2025, was completely illegal. She claimed that the exercise was continuing in 33 states and Union Territories and referred to developments in Bihar, alleging that 65 lakh people had been deprived of their voting rights within a month, while five lakh voters were found listed as “dead” within five days.

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Setalvad called for the SIR process to be withdrawn and demanded a social audit of the entire exercise. Her other demands included making Form 11 public, restructuring the Election Commission and a detailed examination of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said similar exercises for the revision of electoral rolls had been conducted in the past, primarily to organise and update voter lists. He added that the Election Commission could not make amendments to Form 6.

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CPM leader Inderjit said democracy had been under threat since 2018, when Supreme Court judges held a press conference. CPI representative ML Sehgal and SUCI representative Harish called for greater public mobilisation and stressed the need for the accountability of the Election Commission.

Former IAS officer Ashok Garg, Dinesh Abrol of the All India People’s Science Network, and Thomas Branco, former president of the All India Bank Federation from Tamil Nadu, were among the other prominent participants. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by former IAS officer Lajvir Singh.