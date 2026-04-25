CJI Surya Kant attends 5th convocation of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani

Stating that the convocation of a university signifies not only the culmination of academic pursuit but also the commencement of one’s professional journey, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Surya Kant, said that while university life is structured and guided, the professional world demands independent decision-making, resilience, and clarity of purpose.

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CJI Surya Kant was the chief guest at the 5th convocation of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, organised on its Premnagar campus today. The convocation was presided over by the Governor of Haryana and Chancellor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh. The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda were also present on the occasion.

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Addressing the attendees, Justice Surya Kant said, “Many students describe a degree as a ticket to employment, status, and a better life. But tickets are useful in taking a person from one place to another. Your degree is worth precisely as much as the habits it has formed in you — no more, no less.”

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The CJI acknowledged the invaluable sacrifices of parents and the dedicated mentorship of faculty and staff in shaping responsible and ethically grounded individuals. He said one should never allow oneself to disconnect from one’s roots after achieving success.

Sharing personal reflections associated with former Chief Minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal — after whom the university is named — Justice Surya Kant said he rose from a son of the soil in a small village to leave an indelible mark on the national canvas.

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He recalled that he was a young lawyer when he received a call from Bansi Lal, who offered him the post of Additional Attorney General, stating that the State wanted his services.

A total of 408 undergraduate and postgraduate students were conferred degrees during the convocation, including 310 female and 98 male students. Additionally, 11 scholars (6 women and 5 men) were awarded PhD degrees.

Recognising academic excellence, 36 meritorious students were honoured with gold medals, of whom an overwhelming 31 were women, reaffirming the growing academic prominence and empowerment of female students.

Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh described the occasion as a defining moment that heralds new responsibilities and aspirations. He urged students to translate their academic learning into meaningful societal contributions and to actively participate in nation-building. Applauding the notable participation of women, particularly at postgraduate and doctoral levels, he termed it a positive indicator of progressive transformation.

Vice-Chancellor Deepti Dharmani highlighted the university’s achievements within a short span of its establishment, noting its growing distinction in academics, research, sports, and cultural activities. She reiterated the institution’s commitment to value-based and employment-oriented quality education. Emphasising women’s empowerment, she remarked that the university’s daughters continue to excel, embodying the spirit of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, and expressed hope that many would assume leadership roles in legislative bodies in the future.