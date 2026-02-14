Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant said integrity, ethical values and a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation, were fundamental to meaningful achievement. He emphasised that goal setting, hard work, discipline and determination were essential for success.

The CJI as chief guest was addressing the gathering at the Golden Jubilee and Alumni Felicitation Ceremony at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. On the occasion, Justice Suryakant was conferred the Distinguished Alumni Award in recognition of his exceptional constitutional services and illustrious judicial career.

Recalling his student days at the MDU, he stated that the campus provided an inclusive environment where merit and dedication were valued above all, irrespective of the background. He called on the students to remain committed to Constitutional principles and moral values.

During the ceremony, Prof Surender Kumar read out the citation detailing Justice Surya Kant’s inspiring journey. Born in 1962 at Petwar village in Hisar district, Haryana, he pursued his LLB from the MDU in 1984, laying the foundation for his distinguished legal career. From being appointed as the youngest Advocate General of Haryana in July 2000 to ascending to the highest judicial office in the country, his journey reflects exceptional brilliance, perseverance, legal acumen and unwavering moral commitment.

Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh, said the university was prioritising multidisciplinary education, innovation, research and inclusivity in line with the National Education Policy to prepare the students for global challenges. The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, was also felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Gate on the MDU campus was inaugurated by the CJI, who also planted a sapling, conveying a message of environmental conservation.

“Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 1.25 crore, the Golden Jubilee Gate has been developed on the Jhajjar Bypass side of the campus. Its commissioning is expected to significantly improve entry and exit management and ensure smoother traffic flow within and around the university. The gate has been built on an RCC frame structure with Dholpur and red stone cladding, giving it an imposing and aesthetically appealing appearance,” said the VC.

Prof Rajbir Singh said separate entry and exit gates had been created for vehicles, with two-lane roads on either side. In addition, four smaller gates were provided for pedestrians. The project also includes security guard rooms, paved footpaths and extensive landscaping in the front area, enhancing both safety and visual appeal, he added.

On the occasion, distinguished alumni from various fields, including judiciary, legal profession, sports, civil administration, medical sciences, education and corporate leadership were honoured for their outstanding contributions.

For outstanding contributions, Padma Shri awardees Yogeshwar Dutt, Mahabir Guddu, and Dr Sant Ram Deswal, Dronacharya awardee Arun Dahiya, Arjuna awardees Sunil Dubas and Rajkumar Sangwan were honoured. For contributions in civil administration, Mahendra Sheoran, Narhari Bangar and Mandeep Mann were recognised. For contributions in the police service, IPS officers — Dr Suman Manjari, Dr Rajshri, and Rakesh Kumar Arya were honoured.

In the field of medicine, Dr Dhruv Chaudhary, Dr Harpreet Singh, Dr Markandey Ahuja, Dr Aditya Batra, Dr Naveen Malhotra, Dr Sumit Sachdeva and Dr Shivkant were honoured.

In the field of law, former teachers Prof Ranbir Singh, Prof KPS Mahalwar, Prof PC Juneja, Prof Preet Singh and Prof Amar Verma were honoured for their contributions.