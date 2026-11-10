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Home / Haryana / CJI to preside over as chief guest at Rohtak varsity convocation

CJI to preside over as chief guest at Rohtak varsity convocation

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The wait is finally over for pass-out students of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), as Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant will grace the university’s convocation as the chief guest on January 3 and confer degrees upon undergraduate, postgraduate and super-specialty students.

The convocation will bring together students from a wide range of disciplines, including medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and paramedical courses, making it a major academic milestone for the university.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said this would be the first occasion when a sitting Chief Justice of India visits the state health university as the chief guest at its convocation. Several other dignitaries are also expected to attend the ceremony. This would be the sixth convocation of the health university.

Sharing details, Dr Aggarwal said around 900 pass-out students from various undergraduate, postgraduate and super-specialty courses would be awarded degrees during the ceremony.

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“Preparations for the convocation have begun and the officials concerned have been asked to compile the list of graduating students. Toppers of all courses will be honoured with gold medals, which are being specially prepared in Delhi. The highest number of degrees will go to the MBBS graduates, followed by students of MD/MS, BDS, paramedical courses and B Pharmacy,” the VC said.

He maintained that the list of graduating students will also include those from Master of Physiotherapy (MPT), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), MSc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Post Basic BSc Nursing, DM/MCh, NPCC, M Pharmacy and M Phil (Psychiatric Social Work) programmes.

“Several development projects on the university campus have either reached their final stages or are in the pipeline. We are exploring the possibility of inaugurating a completed project or laying the foundation stone of a new facility during the CJI’s visit, making the occasion memorable while dedicating a new public facility to the people,” said Dr Aggarwal.

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The VC further informed that the state government had recently approved a ground plus 6-storey, 500-bed private ward complex, including general wards, at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore. The tendering process for the project is currently underway. “Besides, a new emergency block, estimated to cost Rs 155 crore, is also planned near the trauma centre,” he added.

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