CJM court rejects untraced report in rape case against JJP leader

Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), has rejected an untraced report filed by the Chandigarh Police in a rape case registered against Ramesh Godara, former district president of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

While disposing of the untraced report, the CJM directed the police to investigate the case further and submit a report in this regard as early as possible.

The court passed the order after the complainant made the statement before the court that she was not satisfied with the investigation carried out by the police in the case.

The police had registered the FIR against Godara at the Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh, on the complaint of the 33-year-old woman from a village near Hisar in 2021.

In the complaint, the victim had alleged that the accused had raped her at the MLA hostel in Sector 3 of the city and at other places. She told the police that she often had headaches before marriage.

In 2017, she went to Gurukul in Kurukshetra to get medicine for the headache. When she reached the Gurukul, she got a call from Ramesh Godara, who is also her relative. She alleged that Ramesh took her to Chandigarh for getting her treated by a doctor.

She alleged that the accused then took her to the MLA hostel, where he raped her and made a video of her by taking her objectionable photos. She also alleged that the accused took her to two other persons’ houses in Chandigarh. She alleged that the accused visited her in-laws’ house several times after the marriage.

The Chandigarh Police had registered the FIR against the accused under Sections 376 (2) (n), 376 (2) (f) and 506 (intimidation) on the basis of zero FIR earlier registered in Hisar city. The police investigated the case and the victim recorded her statement before the police.

During the investigation, she also showed the room at the MLA hostel where the alleged crime took place. Godara had also contested the Assembly election in 2019. He had earlier denied all charges and said that he was being implicated in a false case due to political rivalry.

