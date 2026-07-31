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Home / Haryana / CJP protest: 'Picked up for questioning by Delhi Police,' says Haryana youth

CJP protest: 'Picked up for questioning by Delhi Police,' says Haryana youth

The youth says the police questioned him about CJP protest funding

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh (Haryana), Updated At : 02:33 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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CJP supporters during their protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. ANI file
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A youth from Mahendragarh district of Haryana, who had participated in the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, has stated that he was picked up by the Delhi Police from his room in Delhi and taken to a police station for questioning.

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"A police team picked me up from my room located near Dwarka turn in Delhi around 7 am yesterday and took me to a police station located near Jantar Mantar. They questioned me about my organisation and the funding for the protest demonstration," said Rang Lal, while talking to The Tribune.

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"I told them I am not associated with any organisation, nor has anyone funded the protest. My friends and I decided to participate in the protest on our own and bought mats and a fan from our own pocket," he said.

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The youth said he had uploaded his video from the police station. He added that after coming to know about his detention, some associates of political activist Yogendra Yadav reached the police station.

Lal maintained that after making him sit there for several hours, police officials took him to Karnal bypass in Delhi and dropped him there.

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Mahendragarh district Congress president Satyvir Yadav Jhookia said the party leadership had sent a team of legal aides to the police station on being informed of Lal's detention, but he was not there at that time.

"Later, we were told that he was dropped by police officials near the Karnal bypass," he stated.

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