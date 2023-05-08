 Claim for LS seat candidature : The Tribune India

Claim for LS seat candidature

Faridabad: The statement given by Arvind Sharma, BJP MP from Rohtak, at a function held here on Sunday, regarding the selection of candidate for the Faridabad seat in the next elections, has sparked off another debate about the number of claimants for the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat. Sharma said Brahmin Sabha or organisations represent all sections of society and Faridabad was no exception to fielding a Brahmin candidate. It indicates the possibility of another claim to this seat, according to some participants. Earlier, a similar interest was shown by Vipul Goel, a former Haryana minister, last week, when he invited a large number of residents to celebrate his birthday and had announced that he was ready to contest if the party gave him an opportunity. Sharma had represented Sonepat and Karnal seats before getting elected from Rohtak in 2019. Though Sharma denied any personal claim, he said the seat was open to Brahmin candidates also.

Gurugram: Following the Hanuman controversy in the Karnataka elections, Congress leaders of the area are making a beeline for Hanuman temples and posting pictures on social media. In what appears to be a desperate attempt to clear any doubts about their devotion, they have also started sending Hanuman verses and mantras on WhatsApp messages and groups. From senior party leaders to workers, everybody is out for “image correction”. Many leaders are also organising special “paths” and hawans on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Leaders from Gurugram are also making an appearance in special jam sessions being organised at a cafe in Udyog Vihar.

Rohtak: Having played a significant role in the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws over a year ago, khap panchayats are again at the helm as wrestlers staging an indefinite dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi have handed over them the responsibility of leading the agitation. “Khap leaders are pleased to take over this responsibility. However, it will not be an easy task,” a khap leader remarked.

Hisar: Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch, a platform of youth owing allegiance to the BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh, has come out in support of the protesting wrestlers. Udayveer Punia, a close aide of Birender Singh, demanded that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be immediately arrested in the cases registered against him. This stand taken by the manch reflects the sentiments of Birender Singh. The leader had also recently taken a stand contrary to the party line on certain issues, including the farmers’ agitation.

Kurukshetra: The incumbent and two former MLAs who contested against each other in the last Assembly elections from the Shahabad constituency of Kurukshetra were seen sharing a stage with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his Jan Samvad programme at Nalvi village. During the Assembly election, JJP’s Ram Karan Kala defeated the then sitting BJP MLA, Krishan Bedi, and former Congress MLA Anil Dhantori. However, last year, Anil joined the BJP and was given the charge of party spokesperson. All three were actively participating in the programme. A BJP leader said both Krishan and Anil were making their presence felt during the Chief Minister’s programme and it would be interesting to see how things would go for the party in the elections next year.

Panipat: Though the state government and the district administration have ordered action against those involved in developing illegal colonies or cutting plots without prior approval of the government, a prominent ruling party “Neta ji” in Model Town has divided his 1,700 sq ft plot into seven plots. It has become a topic of discussion on social media these days. The plot map has also gone viral. The plot was not only subdivided into seven small plots, but also the rate has been set at Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per sq ft for sale. Sources said the plot was subdivided without permission of the MC authorities. After the matter came to light, the MC authorities and “Neta ji” have been mum over it.

Rohtak: Amid speculation of a pre-poll tie-up between the INLD and the Congress, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala lambasted Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as his “parivartan padyatra” passed through Hooda’s bastion, Rohtak, recently. Abhay not only alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was acting at the behest of the ruling BJP, but also accused him of distancing himself from his own community during the Jat quota stir and the farmers’ agitation.

