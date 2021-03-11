Clarify why Kurukshetra private schools shut on Apr 25: Education Department

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 2

The Education Department have sought clarification from private schools in Kurukshetra for closing their institutions on April 25 without providing prior information or taking permission from the authorities.

Termed it a violation of the Haryana School Education Rules, the department has directed the schools to send their clarification within two days. As per the notice issued on April 29 by the District Education Officer (DEO) of Kurukshetra “keeping schools closed without permission is a violation of Rules 43 and 191A of the Haryana School Education Rule 2003”.

The DEO Arun Ashri said, “Following the complaints of the parents, the notices have been issued. Further action will be taken as per the responses we get from the schools.”

Private schools and parents’ associations in Kurukshetra have been at loggerheads over the issue of fee hike. A number of private schools under banners of the Kurukshetra Private School Association, the Haryana Progressive Schools Conference, the Federation of Private Schools Kurukshetra and the Sahodaya Kurukshetra remained closed on April 25 to mark their protest.

While the parents had been protesting against private schools and accusing them of not following government norms regarding fees and charging more than the fee declared in Form 6. On the other hand, the schools claimed that they had been following all the norms but a group of parents had been creating nuisance.

