Clash at toll plaza: Police file cross FIRs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 28

The police on Thursday lodged cross FIRs in connection with the clash that broke out between staff of NIT Faridabad MLA Neeraj Sharma and toll employees at Bandhwari toll plaza on April 9. The incident was caught on CCTV.

As per the first complaint filed by Chetan Sharma, Sumit Sirohi, a toll worker, was thrashed when he asked for an ID to verify the identity of the MLA . He alleged that Sumit was forcibly pushed into the car and taken away. In the second complaint filed by constable Virendra, MLA Sharma’s gunman, it had been alleged that the toll collector was told to open the barrier as the MLA was sitting in the car. However, the toll worker started misbehaving as he was drunk.