Clash with cops led to death of woman in custody: FIR

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 30

The First Information Report (FIR) lodged in connection with the death of woman Panchsheela of West Bengal, accused in a cyber fraud case, in police custody yesterday has mentioned that she had tried to escape from the women’s police station in Narnaul here on Thursday morning.

The two constables and the special police officer (SPO) on duty tried to stop her, leading to a scuffle between them.

“I got a call from ASI Shakuntala at around 6:50 am on Thursday. She informed me that after the scuffle, the condition of the accused woman deteriorated and she was taken to the General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The injuries caused by the employees and others led to her death. A two-and-half-year old son of the woman was also with her,” said Inspector Sharda, in charge, Women Police Station, in her police complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, ASI Shakuntla, constables Munesh and Priyanka, SPO Mahipal were booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC yesterday. The SPO was sacked, while these three cops, along with the SHO Sharda and exemptee head constable Sunita, were also placed under suspension by Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh, immediately after the incident came to the fore.

Taking action again, the police today arrested constables, Priyanka and Munesh, and the sacked SPO Mahipal in the case, while a special investigation team (SIT), led by ASP Prabeena P, was formed to probe the case.

Ravinder Kumar, SHO (City Police Station), sub-inspector Raj Karan, sub-inspector Saarika and Cyber Cell in charge Ghanshaym will be other members of the SIT.

“Multiple injury marks were found on the body of Panchsheel when the post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors. However, the final cause of the death will be ascertained after the viscera report. Her cremation was performed in Narnaul today at the behest of her father, who also took her son with him,” said the police sources.

Vikrant Bhushan, SP, said two constables and the SPO had been arrested on the basis of the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the women police station and preliminary report of the woman’s autopsy.

“Further action will be taken on the basis of the SIT’s report. No one found guilty during the investigation will be spared,” Bhushan added.

The woman was arrested in Delhi 9.40 pm on Wednesday and her medical examination was done on 12.15 am on Thursday before being lodged in a barrack of the Women’s Police Station in Narnaul where she died in the morning. Her name had surfaced in the cyber fraud case in which Rs 50,000 were withdrawn by fraudsters from the credit card account of a shopkeeper, Vinod, of Dhana village here in April.