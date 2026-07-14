Class 11 student dies by suicide in Rewari; family alleges teacher harassment

A student of Class XI at a local government school allegedly dies by suicide at his home in Davana village of Rewari district on Tuesday.

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The family members of the student took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

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The boy's uncle Rajesh Kumar has alleged that he used to complain about being harassed by his teacher at the school.

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On the other hand, Principal Narender Kumar, has attributed the allegation to a village dispute, maintaining that there was no harassment.

The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.