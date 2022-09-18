Class 12 passout held conducting gender test

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 17

A Class XII passout was nabbed by a team of the health officials while conducting a pre-natal sex determination test at a house in Jagsi village of Sonepat yesterday.

The suspect, identified as Sandeep Sehrawat, confessed that he used to videograph the test of customers and send it to a doctor in Uttar Pradesh through WhatsApp to ascertain the gender of the baby.

“Sehrawat has been carrying out the illegal practice for six months. It is believed that he has sent more than 100 such videos to the UP-based doctor as 10 empty bottles of jelly were recovered from the spot. A single bottle is used to conduct the test of over 10 patients,” said Dr Vikas Saini, nodal officer (PNDT), Rohtak.

“Many video clips of the ultrasound test for gender determination were sent via WhatsApp on the doctor’s number,” he added.

Dr Saini said: “Around 35 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits have been seized from the his house.”

Dr Anil Birla, Rohtak Civil Surgeon, said a joint team of health officials from Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat raided the house of the accused yesterday after he struck a deal for Rs 40,000 with a woman doctor of a private clinic in Bohar village for conducting the prenatal gender test.

Three persons, including Sehrawat and woman doctor, have been booked.