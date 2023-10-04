Class IX boy dies by suicide

Hisar, October 3

A Class IX student reportedly died by suicide over alleged harassment by a girl student and woman teacher at a school in Hisar. In a complaint, his mother said her son hanged himself on the night of September 30 while she was visiting her relatives in Jind.

She said her daughter had told her about his alleged harassment by a classmate, who wanted to befriend him. He had reported the incident to his teacher, but she favoured the girl, his mother claimed.

The police have registered a case under Sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

