Class IX student gets 6-month probation for attempt to rape in Panipat

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Monday granted six months’ probation period to a student of class IX accused of attempt to rape. The accused is a former state-level athlete.

However, the board has directed that compensation of Rs 3 lakh be given to the victim through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

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The board said the accused has been placed on probation with strict instructions not to engage in any criminal or anti-social activities. A probation officer will monitor his conduct for six months.

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Puneet Limba, Principal Magistrate of the board, along with members Ashima Kaushik and Ashok Kumar, prioritised the accused’s education and career and decided to place him on probation. In its verdict, the board said athletes put in immense hard work for their state and country. Considering that the case involved an athlete, and to ensure that his education and career are not ruined, he has been given an opportunity for rehabilitation.

If the accused is found involved in any criminal activity, he will be recalled and punished. If his conduct is found to be reformative, a report will be obtained from the probation officer, and his probation period and case will be concluded, the board ordered.

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As per details, the incident was reported to the police on October 24, 2025. In her complaint, the minor girl said the boy was her neighbour. One day, when she was going for some work, he told her that her father was calling her. When she reached the spot, he tried to rape her and she sustained injuries. Meanwhile, another boy arrived there and scolded him, after which he ran away.

She disclosed the incident to her parents, who lodged a case against the accused and the police took him in custody.