DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Class IX student gets 6-month probation for attempt to rape in Panipat

Class IX student gets 6-month probation for attempt to rape in Panipat

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 11:24 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Juvenile Justice Board orders ₹3 lakh compensation for the victim.
Advertisement

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Monday granted six months’ probation period to a student of class IX accused of attempt to rape. The accused is a former state-level athlete.

However, the board has directed that compensation of Rs 3 lakh be given to the victim through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Advertisement

The board said the accused has been placed on probation with strict instructions not to engage in any criminal or anti-social activities. A probation officer will monitor his conduct for six months.

Advertisement

Puneet Limba, Principal Magistrate of the board, along with members Ashima Kaushik and Ashok Kumar, prioritised the accused’s education and career and decided to place him on probation. In its verdict, the board said athletes put in immense hard work for their state and country. Considering that the case involved an athlete, and to ensure that his education and career are not ruined, he has been given an opportunity for rehabilitation.

If the accused is found involved in any criminal activity, he will be recalled and punished. If his conduct is found to be reformative, a report will be obtained from the probation officer, and his probation period and case will be concluded, the board ordered.

Advertisement

As per details, the incident was reported to the police on October 24, 2025. In her complaint, the minor girl said the boy was her neighbour. One day, when she was going for some work, he told her that her father was calling her. When she reached the spot, he tried to rape her and she sustained injuries. Meanwhile, another boy arrived there and scolded him, after which he ran away.

She disclosed the incident to her parents, who lodged a case against the accused and the police took him in custody.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts