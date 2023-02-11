Class VI student raped by peon in govt school

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 10

A class VI student, aged 11, was allegedly raped by a peon of a government senior secondary school in Hisar district on February 7.

The police has registered a case against the peon and the school principal and started investigation today.

Sources said the peon had lured the girl to a clerk’s room in the school at the closing hour of the school. He had asked the girl to take a ‘ladoo’ from the room and accompanied her to the room. As she entered the room, the accused stifled her mouth so that she could not raise an alarm and raped her in the room.

The police said the girl revealed the incident to the principal after the incident. But the principal reportedly reprimanded the victim and threatened to expel her from the school if she revealed the incident to anybody.The cops registered an FIR on getting the complaint against the accused and also the principal of the school.