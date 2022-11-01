Class X girl gang-raped in Gurugram, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 31

A Class X girl was allegedly gang-raped by five youths, including her two friends, at an Oyo room on Saturday. The incident took place at Hotel Harish Residency in Sector 9 area.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 9A police station and two out of five accused have been arrested. The arrested accused have been identified as Ashu (20) and Praveen (21), residents of Bhawani Enclave, while hunt is on to nab the other accused.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter (14) left the house at 12.30 pm on Saturday, but did not return till late night.

“We tried searching for her the entire night, but all in vain. At 10 am on Sunday, she was found in a panicky condition near the house. Later, she informed that her friends, Mohit and Sahil, seduced her and took her to Hotel Harish Residency. They, along with three other friends, Praveen, Ashu and one other, forcibly raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident,” the victim’s mother said in her complaint.An FIR has been registered against all five accused under Sections 376-D, 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed the girl was raped. She was produced at a city court to record her statement, the police said.

DCP West Deepak Saharan said two accused had been arrested and efforts were on to nab the other accused.