Class X Hindi paper leaked in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 28

Even though the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, had put in place several security features, including a QR code and a unique identification number in the question paper, to check the menace of paper leak, the question paper of Hindi of Class X got leaked from two centres in Sonepat district today, forcing the authorities to cancel the paper at both centres.

50 UMCs detected The Board of School Education Haryana detected 50 unfair means cases (UMCs) in the matriculation exams conducted in Hindi and Diploma in Elementary Education for reappear and mercy chance students in the state . The spokesperson said the flying squad also detected five copying cases in Sonepat distirct. Paper clicked from exam hall window The paper was leaked at 12.35 pm and we got the question paper that had gone viral at 1.16 pm. The paper was leaked by clicking its picture from the window of the exam hall. Dr Ved Parkash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH

The authorities, meanwhile, claimed that they had identified the persons who leaked the paper by decoding security features. Two separate FIRs have been registered in Sonepat district.

As per the information gathered by The Tribune, the paper got viral on social media soon after the start of the examination in the afternoon. The paper was leaked from two examination centres, including Government Senior Secondary School Jagsi village and Government Senior Secondary School Tajpur village.

“We decoded the security codes and traced the accused who leaked the paper. The paper was leaked at 12.35 pm and we got the question paper that had gone viral at 1.16 pm. I, along with other team members, reached the Jagsi examination centre, while another team reached the Tajpur centre,” said Dr Ved Parkash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH.

Dr Yadav said the centre of Jagsi had been shifted to Gohana and Tajpur centre to Sonepat. Superintendents, clerks, and supervisors of both centres had been relieved from their duty.

“We got an FIR registered against the supervisor, two girl students in the Tajpur case and against the supervisor, a student and one more person who photographed the question paper through the window,” the Chairman said. “We handed over two students and the supervisor at the Tajpur centre and one student, one outsider and one supervisor at the Jagsi centre to the police,” Dr Yadav said.

Murthal SHO Hariom said a case had been registered against two girl students at the Tajpur village centre under Sections 417, 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC on the complaint of centre superintendent Sandeep. No accused had been arrested so far, he said.