Class XII boy stabbed to death in Faridabad

PTI

Faridabad, April 4

An 18-year-old Class XII student was stabbed to death while he was sleeping in his house in Sanjay colony here, the police said on Tuesday.

The younger brother of the victim, on hearing his screams, woke up and tried to chase the assailant.

The police conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to his family. The post-mortem revealed he was stabbed five times in the chest.

"I reached home and took Vishal to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. My son had an altercation with a youth a few days ago who lives in the same colony," said vicitm’s father Bhagat.

