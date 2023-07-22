Class XII set as criterion for Group C deputation

Chandigarh, July 21
The Haryana Government has decided that the minimum educational qualification required for the appointment, through transfer or deputation, to Group C posts would now be 10+2 or equivalent, which earlier was matriculation.
In a letter addressed to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments and managing directors of various boards and corporations, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed them to issue gazette notifications after amending the necessary provisions regarding the minimum educational qualifications for the appointment to Group C posts through transfer or deputation.
