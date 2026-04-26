Class XII student of Yamunanagar designs mosquito-killer basket, wins national acclaim

Aditi Juyal, a Class XII student of the New Happy Public School here, has developed a “Biodegradable mosquito killer basket”, an innovative, practical and effective solution to tackle mosquito threat.

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The project has been specially developed for areas where people cannot afford expensive chemical-based products, and where mosquito-borne diseases remain highly prevalent.

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“My model uses a basket made from sugarcane bagasse (waste husk). It contains a mixture of water, sugar and yeast to attract mosquitoes for egg-laying. At the same time, safe larvicides are added, which prevent the eggs from developing into larvae. In this way, the model effectively breaks the mosquito breeding cycle, directly targeting the root cause of the problem,” said Aditi.

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The model doesn’t consume electricity or fuel and pose no harm to human health, she added. “My innovation has also received national recognition as I have been selected under the prestigious INSPIRE MANAK scheme of the Centre and will be presenting my project at a national platform,” she said. She has also received grants from the government for her research and development work. Principal Bindu Sharma said, “On World Malaria Day, Aditi’s effort is truly inspiring for society. She has proved that students can provide solutions to serious problems through innovation, especially for communities facing resource constraints.”

School chairman GS Sharma also expressed pride in Aditi’s achievement, stating that her project had the potential to be implemented on a larger scale and prove to be a boon for all sections of society. “Aditi Juyal’s initiative is not just a scientific achievement, but also a remarkable example of social responsibility and humanitarian concern,” said Sharma.