Classmate shoots at Class 11 student in Gurugram, seriously injures him

A Class 11 student was allegedly shot at by his classmate with his father's licensed pistol in a flat in Sector 48 here on Saturday night.

The bullet got stuck in the neck of the student and his condition remains critical. He is being treated at a private hospital.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station and police apprehended two minor students. They have recovered the pistol from the spot.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm. Three classmates were in the flat and during a spat one of them shot at another with his father’s licenced pistol.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot, rushed the injured to hospital and took the other two students into custody.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 17-year-old injured student, on Saturday his son's school friend called him asking to meet him. He refused to go, but his friend said he was coming to pick him up. So her son went to Kherki Daula toll barrier, where he met his friend, she claimed.

"About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. So his friend took him to his house and, along with another boy, shot at my son with a view to killing him,” the mother of the student said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station and police apprehended the two minor accused who are classmates of the injured student.

“During questioning, they revealed that all three friends are Class 11 students at the same school. Two months ago, the accused (the shooter) had a fight with the victim. Holding a grudge, on the night of November 8, the accused called the victim. They had food on the way, then went to pick up another friend and then all three went to the rented flat of the accused (shooter) in Sector 48, where the accused shot at him. A probe is under way,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The accused's father works as a property dealer and is a resident of Patli village. His father's licensed pistol was kept in the house, which the accused used.