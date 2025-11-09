DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Classmate shoots at Class 11 student in Gurugram, seriously injures him

Classmate shoots at Class 11 student in Gurugram, seriously injures him

The bullet gets stuck in the neck of the student and his condition remains critical

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:05 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A Class 11 student was allegedly shot at by his classmate with his father's licensed pistol in a flat in Sector 48 here on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The bullet got stuck in the neck of the student and his condition remains critical. He is being treated at a private hospital.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station and police apprehended two minor students. They have recovered the pistol from the spot.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm. Three classmates were in the flat and during a spat one of them shot at another with his father’s licenced pistol.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot, rushed the injured to hospital and took the other two students into custody.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 17-year-old injured student, on Saturday his son's school friend called him asking to meet him. He refused to go, but his friend said he was coming to pick him up. So her son went to Kherki Daula toll barrier, where he met his friend, she claimed.

"About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. So his friend took him to his house and, along with another boy, shot at my son with a view to killing him,” the mother of the student said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station and police apprehended the two minor accused who are classmates of the injured student.

“During questioning, they revealed that all three friends are Class 11 students at the same school. Two months ago, the accused (the shooter) had a fight with the victim. Holding a grudge, on the night of November 8, the accused called the victim. They had food on the way, then went to pick up another friend and then all three went to the rented flat of the accused (shooter) in Sector 48, where the accused shot at him. A probe is under way,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The accused's father works as a property dealer and is a resident of Patli village. His father's licensed pistol was kept in the house, which the accused used.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts