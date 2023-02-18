Classrooms of govt schools to have posters of teachers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 17

The Directorate of School Education (DSE) has decided to put up posters of class teacher “hamare gurujan” in classrooms at all government primary schools in 12 districts.

The poster will have the name, designation and photo of the class teacher and school concerned. The districts include Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Nuh, Palwal and Panipat.

As per the DSE, parents of the students will be able to know about the class teacher after the poster is put up in the classroom. The poster “Hamare Gurujan” will be prepared on the pattern of the Nipun Haryana Mission for the purpose of equality. The logo of Nipun Bharat, Nipun Haryana, G-20 and the National Education Policy 2020 will also be placed on the posters.

Diljit Singh, DEEO, Rohtak, said head of all government primary schools in the district had been asked to execute the decision at the earliest.