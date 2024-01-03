Clay mined illegally at Yamunanagar village; violators face Rs 66L fine

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 2

Illegal mining of clay was allegedly carried out on 2.5 acres, reportedly falling in the area of lower Shivalik hills at Pammu Wala village in Yamunanagar district in the name of land levelling.

As per the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, the illegal mining of 1,54,918 MT of mineral (clay) was carried out from the said piece of land.

The Mining Department has assessed a fine of Rs 65,78,278 in connection with the case. On the complaint of Mining Inspector Rohit Singh, a case was registered against a person and others without name under Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act 1957, Sections 186, 332, 353 and 379 of the IPC at the Sadhaura police station on January 1.

According to information, a joint team of the CM flying squad and Mining Department, Yamunanagar, conducted a raid at Pammu Wala on the night of December 29 after getting information of illegal mining being carried out.

The team found that illegal mining of clay was being done in a big way on a hilly piece of land there.

When the team spoke to a person present at the spot, He told the team that the said piece of land belonged to them and they were leveling it.

However, he allegedly failed to produce documents related to ownership and permission necessary for getting the excavation work done.

“The illegal mining of clay minerals of 1,54,918 MT was done on a piece of land in Pammu Wala village,” said Rohit Singh. He said 10 vehicles, including tippers and earthmoving machines, were also found stationed at the site. Out of them, some vehicles were impounded.

“These vehicles might have been used in illegal mining there. Therefore, a fine of Rs 65,78,278 has been assessed in connection with the case. The said assessed fine includes the price of the clay, royalty amount, fine imposed on the vehicles and other fines,” said Rohit Singh.

In the police complaint, Rohit Singh, has also alleged that the accused misbehaved and obstructed the team while discharging duties.

