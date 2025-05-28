DT
Home / Haryana / Clean drains ahead of monsoon: Saini

Clean drains ahead of monsoon: Saini

Says work must be completed before June 15
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today directed Deputy Commissioners overseeing flood protection efforts in the districts to give priority to the cleaning of drains ahead of the monsoon season in their respective districts. He instructed them to immediately prepare a schedule and assign officers to monitor the work, ensuring its completion before June 15.

In addition, all Superintending Engineers in the field must ensure that drain cleaning is carried out in their respective areas.

The CM was presiding over a meeting with officers from the Irrigation and Water Resources Department and the Public Health Engineering Department to review short-term flood protection works and the internal clearance of drains.

It was informed that the irrigation department was working on a project to utilise the existing channels of the SYL and Hansi-Butana link canals for water storage during the monsoon. The plan involves diverting water from drains and the Ghaggar into the canals and constructing temporary barriers to retain the water. This will not only prevent floods and recharge groundwater but also support irrigation.

The CM also instructed the officers to assess the condition and availability of pumps for dewatering purposes. He also directed them to identify the causes of waterlogging in specific areas and provide permanent solutions.

He also reviewed desilting work in Tangri and Markanda rivers.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

