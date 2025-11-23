DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Clean sweep: MC launches cleanliness drive in twin cities

Clean sweep: MC launches cleanliness drive in twin cities

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:55 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teams of the MC cleared garbage from roadsides and trimmed trees along the dividers.
Advertisement

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted a special cleanliness drive across several major roads in the twin cities as religious programmes are being held to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Advertisement

Teams of the MC cleared garbage from roadsides and trimmed trees standing along the dividers. According to officials, the drive covered all major roads, including Railway Road, Jagadhri Road, Workshop Road, Govindpuri Road and Gymkhana Club Road.

Advertisement

“On the instructions of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, the main roads of the twin cities were cleaned and repaired. Trees on dividers were trimmed and roadside garbage was removed,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

Advertisement

A team led by Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh cleaned Jagadhri Road, Buria Road, Chhachhrauli Road, Ambala Road, Railway Road and Gymkhana Club Road in Jagadhri. “Accumulated garbage and bushes were cleared. With the help of earth-moving machines, heaps of garbage and C&D waste were removed,” said Kumar.

In Yamunanagar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain supervised cleaning on several roads, including Railway Road, Model Town Road, Workshop Road, Govindpuri Road and Santpura Road. Another team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Vinod Beniwal cleaned Radaur Road (from Jorio Naka to Vishwakarma Chowk), Saharanpur Road, the stretch from Vishwakarma Chowk to Maharana Pratap Chowk, Jagadhri Workshop Road and Jagadhri Road.

Advertisement

The Engineering Branch, led by XEN Vikas Dhiman, also carried out road repairs, while SDO Rajesh Sharma supervised tree trimming and streetlight repairs on Railway Road, Jagadhri Road and other routes.

“Several roads were cleaned, beautified and properly maintained across Yamunanagar and Jagadhri,” said Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts