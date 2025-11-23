Clean sweep: MC launches cleanliness drive in twin cities

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted a special cleanliness drive across several major roads in the twin cities as religious programmes are being held to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Advertisement

Teams of the MC cleared garbage from roadsides and trimmed trees standing along the dividers. According to officials, the drive covered all major roads, including Railway Road, Jagadhri Road, Workshop Road, Govindpuri Road and Gymkhana Club Road.

Advertisement

“On the instructions of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, the main roads of the twin cities were cleaned and repaired. Trees on dividers were trimmed and roadside garbage was removed,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

Advertisement

A team led by Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh cleaned Jagadhri Road, Buria Road, Chhachhrauli Road, Ambala Road, Railway Road and Gymkhana Club Road in Jagadhri. “Accumulated garbage and bushes were cleared. With the help of earth-moving machines, heaps of garbage and C&D waste were removed,” said Kumar.

In Yamunanagar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain supervised cleaning on several roads, including Railway Road, Model Town Road, Workshop Road, Govindpuri Road and Santpura Road. Another team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Vinod Beniwal cleaned Radaur Road (from Jorio Naka to Vishwakarma Chowk), Saharanpur Road, the stretch from Vishwakarma Chowk to Maharana Pratap Chowk, Jagadhri Workshop Road and Jagadhri Road.

Advertisement

The Engineering Branch, led by XEN Vikas Dhiman, also carried out road repairs, while SDO Rajesh Sharma supervised tree trimming and streetlight repairs on Railway Road, Jagadhri Road and other routes.

“Several roads were cleaned, beautified and properly maintained across Yamunanagar and Jagadhri,” said Chief Sanitary Inspector Anil Nain.