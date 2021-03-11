Cleaning of drains, nullahs begins

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 12

To avoid waterlogging in the city during the monsoon, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started cleaning drains, nullahs and manholes. All big and small drains, manholes, catch pits will be cleaned before the monsoon begins.

Desilting of Mughal Canal, a sewerage drain passing through the city, has been started and poclain machines have been pressed into service to clean it. A sum of Rs 46 lakh will be incurred on the desilting of Mughal Canal. “We have started preparedness of cleaning drains and nullahs before the monsoon begins so that flood -like situation can be averted. We have allotted tender to clean Mughal Canal and the agency has started work on it,” said Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC.

There are 28 nullahs in the city and a sum of Rs 17 lakh will be spent on the cleaning of these nullahs. “We have floated tender for cleaning of nullahs, which will be opened in a couple of days,” said the Commissioner.The city has 11 disposal points, which require urgent attention, said sources in the KMC, adding that due to the delay in functioning of generator sets and manpower, the city usually witnesses waterlogging in Sector 13, 14, railway road, bus stand, Ambedkar Chowk, Sector 6, old city and other parts of the city. “We are going to call tender for these 11 disposal points, which will be of Rs 27 lakh. The company will ensure gen-sets, manpower and diesel to drain off the excessive water. The operation and maintenance of these disposal points will be done by the company for three months,” the Commissioner said.