Cleaning of drains, nullahs begins in Karnal; Rs 1.02 crore to be spent

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 21

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started the work to clean drains, nullahs and manholes before the monsoon so that a flood-like situation could be averted.

A sum of Rs 1.02 crore will be spent to clean drains, including the Mughal Canal, small drains, nullahs, manholes and catchpits.

“The agency assigned to clean these would receive payment only once the monsoon is over,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC. “Last year, since the drains were cleaned before the monsoon, the city did not witness any major waterlogging. This year, too, we have planned the same. Four different tenders have been floated to clean the drains.”

The cleaning of the Mughal Canal, a 2-km long drain, would be done at an estimated cost of Rs 16.82 lakh. The canal has been constructed in three phases and a sum of Rs 45 lakh would be spent on the cleaning of all these.

Meanwhile, cleaning of a 4-km-long nullah between Ram Nagar and Preetam Nagar would be done at a cost of Rs 18.53 lakh, Meena added.

There were nine other nullahs and a sum of Rs 22 lakh would be incurred on their cleaning, he further stated.

Directions have been issued to the Sanitation Department to ensure the cleaning of small nullahs and drains as per their zones. For this, teams comprising 10-15 employees should be constituted, he added.