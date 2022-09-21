Cleanliness drive begins in Faridabad

Faridabad, September 20
The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Energy and local MP, Krishan Pal Gurjar, launched a cleanliness drive in Sector 28 here today. It is part of the campaign launched by the state government to observe the 14-day clelebrations of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday.
Gurjar, who reached the market of Sector 28 located near his residence, started the cleanliness drive with the help of the civic body staff and officials. He collected the waste and disposed it in a garbage trailer. Later, addressing the locals, he asked them to ensure proper cleanliness near their homes and offices so that the lack of cleanliness did not lead to health hazard.
He said the country had emerged as a major economic power of the world under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Market association representatives, civic staff and residents were present on the occasion.
