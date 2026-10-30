Cleanliness drive held at govt health institutions in Yamunanagar district

A special Kayakalp cleanliness and hygiene campaign was organised at government health institutions across Yamunanagar district on the directions of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Under the guidance of Yamunanagar’s officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangla, activities focusing on cleanliness, infection control and environmental improvement were carried out at all government health institutions, including Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar; Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhri; community health centres; primary health centres; and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

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As part of the campaign, special cleaning drives were conducted in outpatient departments (OPDs), wards, waiting rooms, corridors, toilets and other public areas. Particular emphasis was placed on the proper segregation and disposal of biomedical waste, hand hygiene, adherence to prescribed infection prevention protocols, and the cleanliness of medical equipment and patient care areas.

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Efforts were also made to remove unnecessary items and junk from hospital premises, clean open areas, drainage ditches and green spaces, and ensure a clean and safe environment for patients.

“The primary objective of the Kayakalp Swachhta Abhiyan is to ensure cleanliness, infection control and a safe environment in healthcare institutions. Cleanliness plays a crucial role in preventing infections and helps ensure better-quality healthcare services for patients,” Dr Mangla said.

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She emphasised that all healthcare institutions must consistently adhere to hygiene standards and incorporate cleanliness activities into their routine procedures. She also directed the incharges of all healthcare institutions to personally monitor the campaign, maintain records of the activities and submit institution-wise action reports, including geotagged photographs taken before and after cleaning.

Dr Mangla added that the campaign aimed to further improve cleanliness, infection control and the quality of healthcare services at government health institutions.