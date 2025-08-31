DT
Home / Haryana / Cleanliness, fogging drive launched in Sirsa district

Cleanliness, fogging drive launched in Sirsa district

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:12 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
A sanitation worker cleans the streets in Rania as part of the ongoing Swachhta Abhiyan initiative.
A large scale cleanliness drive is being carried out in all urban areas of Sirsa district under the Haryana City Sanitation Campaign. City councils and municipal committees are working to clean markets, colonies, streets, parks, and public places.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Virender Sahrawat inspected key areas of the city, including the bus stand, ITI Chowk, vegetable market and Dabwali Road to review the ongoing sanitation work.

He directed the municipal officials to ensure daily cleaning of residential areas, public spots, parks and markets. He also stressed regular door-to-door garbage collection and public awareness about cleanliness.

Sahrawat appealed to the public to actively participate in the campaign and help keep the city clean and beautiful. He also urged shopkeepers and vendors to keep dustbins at their shops.

The sanitation campaign is being carried out in the urban areas, including Rania, Ellenabad, Kalanwali, Dabwali and Sirsa. The campaign will continue till November 7. Special attention is being given to cleaning of streets, neighbourhoods, parks, intersections, and public spaces.

Alongside cleaning, fogging is also being done by the Dabwali Municipal Council at various places to prevent mosquito breeding. Fogging is being done on streets, colonies and public areas to control the spread of mosquitoes.

