DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Clear backlog of pending cases, Karnal Range IGP tells officers

Clear backlog of pending cases, Karnal Range IGP tells officers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range, Ashwin Shenvi (left) being welcomed at the Mini-Secretariat on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range, Ashwin Shenvi on Wednesday held a crime review meeting with the city police officers and directed them to control crime effectively, timely disposal of pending cases and maintenance of law and order.

Issues including speeding up investigation of serious crimes, priority disposal of pending cases, accelerating arrests of accused persons, effective control over drug trafficking and cyber crime, ensuring women’s safety, and timely resolution of public complaints were also discussed.

Advertisement

During the meeting, a detailed review of the district’s law and order situation, crime control measures, investigation of serious criminal cases and the status of pending cases was conducted. Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel briefed the IGP about the steps being taken to maintain law and order, curb crime and take action against offenders.

Advertisement

Shenvi directed the officers the primary duty of the police is to bring criminals within the ambit of law and provide a safe environment to the common people. All officers and police personnel must work with complete sincerity, honesty and responsibility. Effective investigation must be carried out in serious criminal cases and strict action taken against the accused as per rules.

He instructed every complainant approaching a police must be treated with respect. The complainant’s grievance should be heard seriously and a time-bound solution ensured. Whether a complaint is received online or through the offices of higher officials, prompt action must be taken on every complaint as per rules.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts