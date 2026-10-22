Clear backlog of pending cases, Karnal Range IGP tells officers

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range, Ashwin Shenvi on Wednesday held a crime review meeting with the city police officers and directed them to control crime effectively, timely disposal of pending cases and maintenance of law and order.

Issues including speeding up investigation of serious crimes, priority disposal of pending cases, accelerating arrests of accused persons, effective control over drug trafficking and cyber crime, ensuring women’s safety, and timely resolution of public complaints were also discussed.

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During the meeting, a detailed review of the district’s law and order situation, crime control measures, investigation of serious criminal cases and the status of pending cases was conducted. Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel briefed the IGP about the steps being taken to maintain law and order, curb crime and take action against offenders.

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Shenvi directed the officers the primary duty of the police is to bring criminals within the ambit of law and provide a safe environment to the common people. All officers and police personnel must work with complete sincerity, honesty and responsibility. Effective investigation must be carried out in serious criminal cases and strict action taken against the accused as per rules.

He instructed every complainant approaching a police must be treated with respect. The complainant’s grievance should be heard seriously and a time-bound solution ensured. Whether a complaint is received online or through the offices of higher officials, prompt action must be taken on every complaint as per rules.