Cleared in ’21, encroachments crop up again at Khori colony

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 8

The district administration will launch another drive to remove encroachments that have cropped up again on around 100 acres of land in the Khori village colony of the Surajkund area here.

The authorities concerned had removed more than 9,500 structures on 150 acres at Khori village in July 2021, following a Supreme Court order. After the 2021 drive, the authorities concerned had announced to develop a biodiversity park on the land, under the corporate social responsibility.

An official of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) said, “Several shanties and temporary structures keep appearing in the area. After the 2021 drive, we have taken action against the encroachments a couple of times.”

He said the action against the encroachments had been initiated as some senior officials of the MCF recently visited the area to inspect the site for the biodiversity park project. “They found that several structures have come up again despite an anti-encroachments drive that was carried out a few months ago,” the official said.

A source said the police had been directed to register a case against the offenders and an FIR would be registered if they fail to vacate the area within the given time period.

Meanwhile, another source said most of the persons residing in the area were those who were found ineligible for the rehabilitation scheme that was announced after the demolition of the unauthorised colony. Many of them had been unable to meet the conditions of the scheme, he added.

Nirmal Gorana, a social activist, said, “Around 1,000 families were displaced from Khori village, but around 1,200 families were found eligible for rehabilitation.” Gorana works for an NGO Majdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti, which is working for the right to rehabilitation. “The matter could have been resolved, if all the displaced families were provided accommodation,” he said. As per the officials, only 634 out of 1,009 families that were found eligible for the scheme have accepted EWS (economically weaker section) flats in Dabua colony here under the rehabilitation scheme.

“All encroachments will be cleared in the area before handing over the land to the agency that will develop the park,” said an official. He said the process of removing the rubble had also been expedited.