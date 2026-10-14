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Home / Haryana / Clerk arrested accepting Rs 5K bribe in Ambala Cantonment

Clerk arrested accepting Rs 5K bribe in Ambala Cantonment

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:09 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
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The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a clerk posted at the 2nd Haryana Battalion of the NCC in Ambala Cantonment while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for allegedly getting a job security letter approved on Tuesday.

The clerk was identified as Richa Kaushik.

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The accused is alleged to have demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in exchange for getting a letter regarding job security approved by the Head of the Department, in accordance with the government policy.

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As per the bureau, in the complaint lodged with the ACB, the complainant alleged that the accused, Richa Kaushik—who works as a clerk on a contractual basis—had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. This demand was made in exchange for securing approval from the Head of the Department for a letter regarding the complainant’s job security, as per the government policy. The accused had allegedly sought the bribe amount in four installments of Rs 5,000 each. Acting on the complaint, the ACB team verified the matter and laid a trap.

During the operation, the ACB team arrested Richa Kaushik red-handed while she was accepting the first installment of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The bribe amount was recovered from the cover of the accused’s mobile phone.

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A case has been registered against the accused at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station, Ambala, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 308(2) of the BNS. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has appealed to the public to immediately report to the ACB if any government official or employee demands a bribe in exchange for official work.

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