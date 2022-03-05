Clerk caught taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 4

The State Vigilance Bureau team has arrested a Clerk working in the Office of the Food and Drug Administration Department here for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Revealing this a spokesperson of the Bureau said the accused identified as Manjeet posted as a Clerk in the Food and Drug Administration Department in Faridabad had demanded the bribe for issuing a food safety licence to complainant Varun hailing from the Greater Faridabad area. Varun wanted to start a tiffin service for which the Clerk sought the money, it is alleged. As the application fee for the job is reported to be Rs 100 only, the complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe, informed the Vigilance officials who laid a trap and arrested the accused Clerk red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 in cash on Friday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused . Further investigation is underway, it is claimed.