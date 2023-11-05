Clerk suspended for dereliction of duty in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 4

Cooperative Minister Banwari Lal ordered the suspension of a clerk posted in the Social Welfare Department for alleged dereliction of duty. The order was issued during a Jan Sanvad programme at Javan village in the district today.

It came in response to a complaint lodged by Mohan Devi (61) of Panhera Kalan village who claimed that her registration for old-age pension wasn’t successful even two months after the application was submitted. Following that, the minister ordered the suspension of the clerk posted in the office.

The complainant also alleged that a bribe of Rs 4,000 was demanded from her by a person claiming to have links in the office.

