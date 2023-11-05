Clerk suspended for dereliction of duty in Faridabad

Faridabad, November 4
Cooperative Minister Banwari Lal ordered the suspension of a clerk posted in the Social Welfare Department for alleged dereliction of duty. The order was issued during a Jan Sanvad programme at Javan village in the district today.
It came in response to a complaint lodged by Mohan Devi (61) of Panhera Kalan village who claimed that her registration for old-age pension wasn’t successful even two months after the application was submitted. Following that, the minister ordered the suspension of the clerk posted in the office.
The complainant also alleged that a bribe of Rs 4,000 was demanded from her by a person claiming to have links in the office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app
Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...
AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...