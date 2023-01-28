Clerk suspended for graft

Tribune News Service

Karnal: The Director, Consolidation of Holdings, Haryana, has suspended Satbir, a clerk of the department, who was arrested red-handed on Wednesday by a team of the Vigilance Bureau while accepting Rs 50,000 from a complainant. He was arrested from the chakbandi office in Sector 12. He had demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant to dismiss an appeal filed against the complainant. TNS

Liquor vend sealed

Mahendragarh: A joint team of the excise and police department sealed a liquor vend that was found open in Dhanaunda village here on dry day on Thursday. Salesmen at the vend were clandestinely selling the liquor through the back door. Vikrant Bhushan, SP, said selling the liquor was prohibited on Republic Day but the liquor was sold at the vend through the back door. A team of cops on patrol noticed the same and informed local officials of the excise department, who reached the spot and sealed the vend, he added. TNS

First CM remembered

Rewari: The Rasthravadi Brahman Sangh (RBS), a social outfit, on Friday organised a function at the HSVP bypass to pay tribute to Haryana’s first Chief Minister Late Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma on his 105th birth anniversary. Madhvi Sharma, his daughter, was the chief guest on the occasion, who described the works he did for the welfare of every section of society. Madhusudan Sharma, president, RBS, said sincere efforts would be made to install a statue of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma at a chowk named after him in Rewari.