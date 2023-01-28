Clerk suspended for graft

Karnal: The Director, Consolidation of Holdings, Haryana, has suspended Satbir, a clerk of the department, who was arrested red-handed on Wednesday by a team of the Vigilance Bureau while accepting Rs 50,000 from a complainant. He was arrested from the chakbandi office in Sector 12. He had demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant to dismiss an appeal filed against the complainant. TNS
Liquor vend sealed
Mahendragarh: A joint team of the excise and police department sealed a liquor vend that was found open in Dhanaunda village here on dry day on Thursday. Salesmen at the vend were clandestinely selling the liquor through the back door. Vikrant Bhushan, SP, said selling the liquor was prohibited on Republic Day but the liquor was sold at the vend through the back door. A team of cops on patrol noticed the same and informed local officials of the excise department, who reached the spot and sealed the vend, he added. TNS
First CM remembered
Rewari: The Rasthravadi Brahman Sangh (RBS), a social outfit, on Friday organised a function at the HSVP bypass to pay tribute to Haryana’s first Chief Minister Late Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma on his 105th birth anniversary. Madhvi Sharma, his daughter, was the chief guest on the occasion, who described the works he did for the welfare of every section of society. Madhusudan Sharma, president, RBS, said sincere efforts would be made to install a statue of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma at a chowk named after him in Rewari.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...