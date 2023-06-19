Clerks demand hike in salary

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 18

Clerks of various government departments under the banner of the Clerical Association Welfare Society on Sunday protested in Karnal seeking an increase in salary.

The clerks of various departments from across the state gathered at the Sector 12 park here and held a protest against the state government. After that, the protesters

took out a march towards the CM’s residence in Prem Nagar, but the police stopped them at Ambedkar Chowk by barricading the area. As

the police stopped them, they staged a dharna on the road and raised slogans against

the government.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta reached the spot and the clerks handed over a memorandum to her in the name of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Mayor assured them that their demand would be sent to the government.

Employees’ leader Vikran Tanwar demanded that the clerks be included in the pay matrix Level-6 and given Rs 35,400 salary instead of Rs 19,900.