Clerks protest for salary at par with Punjab counterparts

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 30

Clerks of various government departments under the banner of the Haryana Ministerial Staff Association on Sunday protested for salaries at par with their Punjab counterparts. They demanded that clerks should be included in pay-matrix level-6 in the Seventh Pay Commission and given Rs 35,400 salary instead of Rs 19,900. Protesters also announced that they would hold a state-level rally in Jind on May 28.

The employees assembled at the Sector 12 park and took out a protest march. Later, they were stopped by the police where they handed over a memorandum to officials for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. They were assured a meeting with the CM on May 4.

Employees’ leaders Hitender Sihag, Jagminder Singh and others accused the government for not fulfilling the promise made before the Assembly elections in 2014. Satish Sethi, an employees’ leader, said the previous Congress government had passed a resolution at the Cabinet meeting in August 2014 to ensure salaries on par with Punjab employees from November 1, 2014. He said BJP leaders had also promised the same, but after coming to power the government constituted a committee to review the decision of the pervious Congress government.

Another employees’ leader Sundeep Sangwan said during the 2019 Assembly elections, the JJP had also promised to give salaries on par with employees of Punjab, but after coming to power the party did nothing. Sarv Karamchari Sangh president Dharambir Phogat said employees would hold a rally in Jind on May 28.