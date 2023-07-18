Clerks’ strike enters 13th day, people left in the lurch

Karnal, July 17
To mark their protest against the government for not fulfilling their demand of salary hike, clerks of various government departments have announced an indefinite strike. Due to this, people visiting the government offices were inconvenienced as no work is being done.
“The government must take steps so that the public doesn’t suffer due to the strike of employees,” said Krishan, a resident of the city.
On the call of the Clerks Association Welfare Society, scores of clerks of various departments have been staging dharna outside the Mini Secretariat demanding a hike in pay to Rs 35,400 against current Rs 19,900. They warn to continue the strike if the demand is not met.
