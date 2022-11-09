Climate change big challenge, says IIWBR's new Director

Karnal, November 8
The Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) here has got a new Director. Principal Scientist, Crop Improvement Division of the institute, Dr Gyanendra Singh has been selected for the post by the Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Dr Singh has joined and said his focus will be on mitigating climate change effects on wheat and barley crops using the latest technology.
“Since climate is changing rapidly and is likely to affect wheat and barley crops’ yield and nutrition value, we have been working on mitigating the effects of climate change by adopting new technologies for the past two decades. We will continue with our efforts to further minimise the effects of climate change in the coming days,” Dr Singh said.
