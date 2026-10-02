Climate change calls for new cotton varieties, says Haryana CM

Calling for the development of climate-resilient cotton varieties and improved agricultural technologies, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said changing weather patterns and rising pest pressure were creating new challenges for cotton cultivation in Haryana.

He said agriculture practices that deliver higher production with less water and fewer resources must be promoted to address the growing pressure on natural resources. Sustainable cotton production, crop diversification and water conservation, he said, were essential for ensuring a secure agricultural system for future generations.

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The Chief Minister was addressing farmers, agricultural scientists and experts after inaugurating a two-day Agriculture Fair (Rabi) at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU). He also visited the exhibition showcasing improved seeds, farm machinery, agricultural technologies and other products.

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Saini said cotton was an important cash crop supporting lakhs of farming families in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and adjoining areas. He praised HAU and the Cotton Research Centre, Sirsa, for their work on developing improved varieties, quality seeds and scientific crop-management practices.

He said 257 Cotton Farmers’ Field Schools had been organised to educate farmers about identifying and managing pests from sowing to picking. More than 7,000 farmers had been sensitised through these programmes, while 167 farmer fairs had focused on increasing returns through low-cost cotton production.

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Emphasising crop diversification, Saini said Haryana had made a major contribution to the country’s food security but needed to protect its groundwater resources. Continuous cultivation of water-intensive wheat and paddy also affected soil health, he said, urging farmers to adopt pulses, oilseeds and other crops requiring less water.

Under the Mera Pani-Meri Virasat scheme, farmers opting for alternative crops or leaving their fields fallow are provided financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per acre. So far, Rs 166.34 crore has been provided to 1.59 lakh farmers for replacing paddy with alternative crops on 2.34 lakh acres.